Overview

Dr. Punam Patil, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from POONA UNIVERSITY / N.D.M.V.P. SAMAJ'S MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial and Medical City Plano.



Dr. Patil works at Baylor Scott & White Primary Care in Frisco, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.