Dr. Pulipaka Rao, MD
Overview
Dr. Pulipaka Rao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Fairview Park Hospital, Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Locations
Cardiopulmonary Associates770 Pine St Ste 310, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 291-3548
Cardiopulmonary Associates113 Fairview Park Dr Ste B, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 291-3424
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Park Hospital
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pulipaka Rao, MD
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1760557284
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
