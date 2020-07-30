Dr. Pulin Pandya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pulin Pandya, MD
Overview
Dr. Pulin Pandya, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
Dr. Pandya works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Houston Urology515 W Little York Rd Ste E, Houston, TX 77091 Directions (713) 347-3974
-
2
North Houston Urology17215 Red Oak Dr Ste 105, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (832) 307-2153
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pandya?
Dr. Pandya is a very competent, kind and mindful provider. He communicated well the possible cause(s) of my condition and explained my treatment/ plan of care clearly. As a RN, he did not take for granted that I knew, he treated me like a patient, with consideration and kindness. Dr. Pandya has been urology practice for many years and is also a skillful surgeon. My outcomes have been excellent. I never had an unwholesome encounter with Dr. Pandya or his staff. I have referred some friends and family members to Dr. Pandya who returned with a very satisfied feedback.
About Dr. Pulin Pandya, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1558330498
Education & Certifications
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- Civil Hosp
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pandya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pandya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pandya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pandya works at
Dr. Pandya has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pandya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandya. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.