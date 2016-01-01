Dr. Pulak Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pulak Patel, MD
Dr. Pulak Patel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Lincoln.
Novant Health Primary Care South End2400 South Blvd Ste 103, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 908-2467
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Family Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1023377918
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Lincoln
