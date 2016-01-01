Dr. Puja Rajani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Puja Rajani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Puja Rajani, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.
Novant Health Pediatric Allergy & Immunology - Carmel6331 Carmel Rd Ste 102, Charlotte, NC 28226 Directions (704) 951-1267
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pediatrics
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1669715413
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
