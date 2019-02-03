Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puja Parikh, MD
Overview
Dr. Puja Parikh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Setauket, NY.
Locations
Stony Brook Cardiology26 Research Way, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-1060
Stony Brook Endocrine Consultants A200 Motor Pkwy Ste C-16, Hauppauge, NY 11788 Directions (631) 444-9600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely knowledgeable Takes time to explain everything
About Dr. Puja Parikh, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parikh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.
