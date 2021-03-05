Dr. Kachroo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puja Kachroo, MD
Overview
Dr. Puja Kachroo, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Kachroo works at
Locations
-
1
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 294-9962
-
2
Internal Medicine4921 Parkview Pl Ste A, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-7260
-
3
Comprehensive Health Partners Inc1020 N Mason Rd Ste 100, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 996-3295
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She saved my life arotic dissection repair and installed mechanical valve
About Dr. Puja Kachroo, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1881899714
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
