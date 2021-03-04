Overview

Dr. Puja Elias, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Elias works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.