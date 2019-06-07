Overview

Dr. Puja Chitkara, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Dibrugarth University Assam Med College and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Chitkara works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group in Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Arthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.