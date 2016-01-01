Overview

Dr. Pudichery Paul, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and Bravera Health Brooksville.



Dr. Paul works at P.K. Paul, MD in Brooksville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Eosinophilic Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.