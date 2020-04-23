See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Paterson, NJ
Dr. Pudchong Srisethnil, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2 (11)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Pudchong Srisethnil, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.

Dr. Srisethnil works at Pudchong Srisethnil MD PA in Paterson, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Lipoprotein Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pudchong Srisethnil MD PA
    561 E 28th St, Paterson, NJ 07504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 278-4673

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Lipoprotein Disorders
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Lipoprotein Disorders

Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Lipoprotein Disorders
Acute Bronchitis
Asthma
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Bronchitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Lipid Disorders
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Back Pain
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Cholesterol Screening
Cough
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Low Back Pain
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Nasopharyngitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rickets
Ringworm
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Water Deprivation Test
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Anal or Rectal Pain
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Counseling
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Female Infertility
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Food Poisoning
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroparesis
Gout
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Headache
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Influenza (Flu)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipedema
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Pericardial Disease
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polyuria
Prostatitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Subacute Thyroiditis
Swine Flu
Thyroid Biopsy
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Stones
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Apr 23, 2020
    Dr Nil is a wonderful person. Very concerned about his patients.
    — Apr 23, 2020
    About Dr. Pudchong Srisethnil, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 50 years of experience
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    • 1770690315
    Education & Certifications

    • MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
