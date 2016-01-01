Dr. Pu Yu Su, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Su is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pu Yu Su, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pu Yu Su, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Queen Creek, AZ.
Dr. Su works at
Locations
Dental Care at Tumbleweed Pass20311 S Ellsworth Rd Ste 101, Queen Creek, AZ 85142 Directions (480) 864-1131Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday11:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- DenteMax
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pu Yu Su, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1720633837
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Su accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Su using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Su has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Su works at
Dr. Su has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Su.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Su, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Su appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.