Overview

Dr. Przemyslaw Borek, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med|University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Borek works at Centennial Heart, LLC-Patterson St. in Nashville, TN with other offices in Springfield, TN and Gallatin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.