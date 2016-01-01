Dr. Samson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prudencio Samson, MD
Dr. Prudencio Samson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PERPETUAL HELP RIZAL / JONELTA FOUNDATION SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Oroville Hospital.
Wellspace Health Oak Park Community Health Center3415 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817 Directions (916) 737-5555
- Oroville Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1013045863
- UNIVERSITY OF PERPETUAL HELP RIZAL / JONELTA FOUNDATION SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Samson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samson has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Samson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.