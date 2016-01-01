Overview

Dr. Prudencio Samson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PERPETUAL HELP RIZAL / JONELTA FOUNDATION SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Oroville Hospital.



Dr. Samson works at Wellspace Health Oak Park Community Health Center in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.