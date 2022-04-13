Overview

Dr. Prudencio Lucero, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.



Dr. Lucero works at Wexford Cardiology in Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Chest Pain and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.