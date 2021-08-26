Overview

Dr. Prudence Tante, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Tante works at Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology in Cincinnati, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.