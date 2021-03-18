Dr. Prosper Benhaim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benhaim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prosper Benhaim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Prosper Benhaim, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Olive View - UCLA Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Benhaim works at
Locations
100 UCLA Medical Plaza100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 170, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 319-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Olive View - UCLA Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had bad luck with a strong dog pulling my hand and breaking my finger in a twisted way. After that got referred to the worst orthopedic doctor (he didn't help supporting the bone in a straight position) and in 6 weeks I couldn't use my right hand at all. That broken finger bone healed in a twisted position so I couldn't bent my finger without it going 45 degrees sideways. Dr. Benhaim did an hour and a half surgery and now I'm finally getting back to normal movement.
About Dr. Prosper Benhaim, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Center Health Sciences
- University of California Los Angeles Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benhaim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benhaim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benhaim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benhaim works at
Dr. Benhaim has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benhaim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Benhaim speaks French.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Benhaim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benhaim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benhaim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benhaim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.