Dr. Prosper Abitbol, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Abitbol works at Gastro Health Center in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.