Dr. Prosper Abitbol, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Prosper Abitbol, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Abitbol works at
Locations
Dr. prosper Abitbol, PA801 Meadows Rd Ste 107, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 347-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Abitbol is one of the best doctors I’ve ever been to. His listening and diagnostic skills are unparalleled in my experience and I’ve recommended him to my family and close friends and have never heard anything but excellent feedback. His staff is also so wonderful and we’ve never had anything but excellent experiences with making appointments or any billing issues. Both my wife and I highly recommend Dr. Abitbol for gastroenterologist care.
About Dr. Prosper Abitbol, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, French
- 1033108030
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
