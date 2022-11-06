Dr. Promila Dhanuka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhanuka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Promila Dhanuka, MD
Overview
Dr. Promila Dhanuka, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Redding, CA. They completed their fellowship with Hematology & Medical Oncology, New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
Locations
Northern Diagnostic Pathology2145 Court St, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 246-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayers Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
- Shasta Regional Medical Center
- Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am a new patient and was very happy with how thorough she was in understanding my medical conditions.
About Dr. Promila Dhanuka, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1225094469
Education & Certifications
- Hematology & Medical Oncology, New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
- Internal Medicine, New York Medical College
Northern Diagnostic Pathology
