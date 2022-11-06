See All Oncologists in Redding, CA
Dr. Promila Dhanuka, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Promila Dhanuka, MD

Medical Oncology
3.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Promila Dhanuka, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Redding, CA. They completed their fellowship with Hematology & Medical Oncology, New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center

Dr. Dhanuka works at Pace Cancer Center in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Leukocytosis and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northern Diagnostic Pathology
    2145 Court St, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 246-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mayers Memorial Hospital
  • Mercy Medical Center Redding
  • Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
  • Shasta Regional Medical Center
  • Trinity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Leukocytosis
Bleeding Disorders
Anemia
Leukocytosis
Bleeding Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumbar Malsegmentation - Short Stature Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dhanuka?

    Nov 06, 2022
    I am a new patient and was very happy with how thorough she was in understanding my medical conditions.
    Rebecca Samaniego — Nov 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Promila Dhanuka, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Promila Dhanuka, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dhanuka to family and friends

    Dr. Dhanuka's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dhanuka

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Promila Dhanuka, MD.

    About Dr. Promila Dhanuka, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225094469
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hematology & Medical Oncology, New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Internal Medicine, New York Medical College
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Promila Dhanuka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhanuka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dhanuka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dhanuka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dhanuka works at Pace Cancer Center in Redding, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dhanuka’s profile.

    Dr. Dhanuka has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhanuka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhanuka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhanuka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhanuka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhanuka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Promila Dhanuka, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.