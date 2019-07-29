Overview

Dr. Prodyot Ghosh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CHANDIGARH UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Ghosh works at Southern Indiana Physicians in Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.