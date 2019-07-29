Dr. Prodyot Ghosh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghosh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prodyot Ghosh, MD
Overview
Dr. Prodyot Ghosh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CHANDIGARH UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Bloomington Endoscopy Center LLC550 S Landmark Ave, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 333-5973
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional
About Dr. Prodyot Ghosh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1780689257
Education & Certifications
- CHANDIGARH UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghosh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghosh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghosh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghosh has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghosh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ghosh speaks Hindi.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghosh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghosh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghosh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghosh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.