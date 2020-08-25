Overview

Dr. Prodromos Ververeli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.



Dr. Ververeli works at VSAS Orthopaedics in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.