Overview

Dr. Priyesh Mehta, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Mehta works at Miami Valley Ambulatory Surgery Center Ltd in Dayton, OH with other offices in Fairborn, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Fibromyalgia and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.