Dr. Priyesh Mehta, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priyesh Mehta, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Priyesh Mehta, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Mehta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Miami Valley Ambulatory Surgery Center Ltd1010 Woodman Dr, Dayton, OH 45432 Directions (937) 252-2000
-
2
Citran Xray LLC7774 Dayton Springfield Rd, Fairborn, OH 45324 Directions (937) 252-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?
About Dr. Priyesh Mehta, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1811284326
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Fibromyalgia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.