Dr. Priyasha Srivastava, MD

Pulmonology
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Priyasha Srivastava, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.

Dr. Srivastava works at Priyasha Srivastava, MD in Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Priyasha Srivastava, MD
    377 Jersey Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302 (201) 915-2970

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jersey City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Priyasha Srivastava, MD

    • Pulmonology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1417231267
    Education & Certifications

    • MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Priyasha Srivastava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srivastava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Srivastava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Srivastava works at Priyasha Srivastava, MD in Jersey City, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Srivastava’s profile.

    Dr. Srivastava has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srivastava.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Srivastava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Srivastava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

