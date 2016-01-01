Dr. Priyasha Srivastava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srivastava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priyasha Srivastava, MD
Overview
Dr. Priyasha Srivastava, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.
Dr. Srivastava works at
Locations
-
1
Priyasha Srivastava, MD377 Jersey Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 915-2970
Hospital Affiliations
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Srivastava?
About Dr. Priyasha Srivastava, MD
- Pulmonology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1417231267
Education & Certifications
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Srivastava accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Srivastava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Srivastava works at
Dr. Srivastava has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srivastava.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Srivastava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Srivastava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.