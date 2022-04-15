See All Interventional Cardiologists in Manhattan, KS
Dr. Priyantha Ranaweera, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Priyantha Ranaweera, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Manhattan, KS. They completed their fellowship with Prince Charles Hosp

Dr. Ranaweera works at Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute in Manhattan, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Heart and Vascular Clinics
    200 Research Dr, Manhattan, KS 66503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 539-4644
  2. 2
    Heart and Vascular Clinics
    2900 Amherst Ave Ste B, Manhattan, KS 66503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 539-4644

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan
  • Clay County Medical Center
  • Geary Community Hospital
  • Morris County Hospital
  • Wamego Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Abnormal Heart Beat Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiopulmonary Conditions Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Studies Chevron Icon
Symptoms, Heart Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 15, 2022
    Staff is as compassionate as doctor and everyone works as a smooth oil machine/team in my 70 years the doctor is first like family doctors that enter the field of medicine to heal and hopefully prevent sickness I trust my heart to him and his staff Don’t listen to bad reviews as some people just find one minor mistake while in pain to concentrate on And this group forgives and still works to help you achieve best quality of life You won’t be sorry
    — Apr 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Priyantha Ranaweera, MD
    About Dr. Priyantha Ranaweera, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497952998
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Prince Charles Hosp
    Internship
    • Royal Australasian College of Physicians
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Priyantha Ranaweera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ranaweera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ranaweera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ranaweera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ranaweera works at Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute in Manhattan, KS. View the full address on Dr. Ranaweera’s profile.

    Dr. Ranaweera has seen patients for Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ranaweera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ranaweera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ranaweera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ranaweera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ranaweera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

