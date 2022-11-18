Dr. Priyanka Vyas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vyas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priyanka Vyas, MD
Overview
Dr. Priyanka Vyas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Vyas works at
Locations
-
1
Gainesville Family Healthcare PA100 SW 75th St Ste 101, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 559-8911
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vyas spent a great deal of time with our granddaughter as a new patient, listening to her mother and grandmother's concerns and taking time for an unhurried, calm and thorough interview and physical exam with the child as well. She exudes warmth and an exceptional degree of competence, is highly compassionate, open, communicative and reassuring yet not at all dismissive of any concerns. I cannot recommend her highly enough and after years as a medical provider myself, I find her relaxed manner, style and personal attention so refreshing, versus the current push to see more and more patients, get them in and out the door and generate as much revenue for the corporations as humanly possible. I wish the practice of medicine was following in her footsteps. This physician is a gem and a very fortunate resource for the city of Gainesville.
About Dr. Priyanka Vyas, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1306050232
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vyas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vyas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vyas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Vyas works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vyas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vyas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vyas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vyas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.