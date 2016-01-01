Overview

Dr. Priyanka Venugopal, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center.



Dr. Venugopal works at Associates In Womens Healthcare in Wayne, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.