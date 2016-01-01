Dr. Priyanka Shrestha, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shrestha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priyanka Shrestha, DMD
Overview
Dr. Priyanka Shrestha, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Concord, NC.
Dr. Shrestha works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental1421 Concord Pkwy N, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (844) 227-5995
-
2
Aspen Dental8020 Northlake Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC 28216 Directions (844) 227-9344
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shrestha?
About Dr. Priyanka Shrestha, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1326657248
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shrestha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shrestha works at
Dr. Shrestha has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shrestha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shrestha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shrestha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.