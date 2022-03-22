Dr. Sanjay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Priyanka Sanjay, MD
Overview
Dr. Priyanka Sanjay, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Locations
Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 235-2465
Novamedcare216 Stelton Rd Ste B3, Piscataway, NJ 08854 Directions (732) 662-9959
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Answers all the questions without rushing you
About Dr. Priyanka Sanjay, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi and Tamil
- 1619913605
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Mysore University / Mysore Medical College
- Mysore Medical College
- Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences
