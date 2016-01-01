See All Diagnostic Radiologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Priyanka Minhas, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Priyanka Minhas, MD

Diagnostic Radiology
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Priyanka Minhas, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from BUNDELKHAND UNIVERSITY / M.L.B. MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Minhas works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health
Compare with other Diagnostic Radiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Forrest Walker, MD
Dr. Forrest Walker, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Norman Thomson, MD
Dr. Norman Thomson, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Annette Johnson, MD
Dr. Annette Johnson, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health.

Locations

  1. 1
    AU Medical Center (Outpatient Psychiatry)
    1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-8623
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Minhas?

    Photo: Dr. Priyanka Minhas, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Priyanka Minhas, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Minhas to family and friends

    Dr. Minhas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Minhas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Priyanka Minhas, MD.

    About Dr. Priyanka Minhas, MD

    Specialties
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598118978
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BUNDELKHAND UNIVERSITY / M.L.B. MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Minhas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Minhas works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Minhas’s profile.

    Dr. Minhas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minhas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minhas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minhas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Priyanka Minhas, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.