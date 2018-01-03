Dr. Krishnan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Priyanka Krishnan, MD
Overview
Dr. Priyanka Krishnan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Krishnan works at
Locations
1
South Cnty Kidney/Endocrine Ctr23141 Moulton Pkwy Ste 102, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (714) 334-8060Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturday10:00am - 4:00pm
2
Irvine Odyssey Medical Center22 Odyssey Ste 115, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 988-7550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love this doctor she is compassionate when it comes to her patients and cares. I wouldn't choose or go anywhere else. Not only does she show compassion she takes her patients well being seriously . Whether you are admitted to hospital or home she will call to check on you and make sure you are doing well. Very rare do you find any doctor now of days that show they care. SHE IS IT!! I LOVE YOU AND STAFF AT BABA HEALTH CARE.
About Dr. Priyanka Krishnan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1497940712
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krishnan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krishnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishnan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnan.
