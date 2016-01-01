Dr. Priyanka Debnath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Debnath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priyanka Debnath, MD
Overview
Dr. Priyanka Debnath, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Angleton, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Locations
Woman's Health Angleton1135 E Cedar St, Angleton, TX 77515 Directions (979) 589-5717Wednesday9:00am - 12:00pm
Woman's Health Kingwood1330 Kingwood Dr Ste 200, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 417-4780Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Woman's Health - The Heights4720 Washington Ave Ste A, Houston, TX 77007 Directions (832) 509-4267Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Pearland - The Woman's Place10223 Broadway St Ste E, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 731-5663Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Women's OB/GYN7400 Fannin St Ste 755, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 347-4122
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Priyanka Debnath, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 7 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Spanish
- 1023462827
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
