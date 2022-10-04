Dr. Priyank Khandelwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khandelwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priyank Khandelwal, MD
Dr. Priyank Khandelwal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Government Medical College Jabalpur and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and University Hospital.
Rutgers Health Adult Neurology90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 972-2550
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- University Hospital
Exceptional in every way. Dr. Khandelwal performed an angiogram and an embolization for a suspected vagal paraganglioma, and could not have done a more perfect job! He is very personable, and he explained all procedures before and after. He was equally attentive and easy to talk to. I really appreciate the phone calls and follow ups from Dr. Khandelwal, before and after my surgery and his willingness to answer all of my questions and concerns. I would highly recommend him - not only for his expertise as a doctor, but also for being so caring. Great doctor, and great support staff as well ... an excellent team!
- University of Miami
- Suny Downstate Medical Center (New York)
- Government Medical College Jabalpur
- Neurology
