Dr. Priyank Chaudhary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priyank Chaudhary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Priyank Chaudhary, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Smithfield, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St Georges University Medical School and is affiliated with Johnston Health, Nash General Hospital and Rex Hospital.
Dr. Chaudhary works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Capital Rheumatology - Smithfield540 North St, Smithfield, NC 27577 Directions (919) 341-3603Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Capital Rheumatology - Wakefield11009 Ingleside Pl Ste 303, Raleigh, NC 27614 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Cary Rheumatology940 SE Cary Pkwy Ste 104, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 344-0180
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston Health
- Nash General Hospital
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- Humana
- MedCost
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chaudhary?
Dr. Chaudhary is so helpful! I went with an incorrect diagnosis for almost 10 years. He is willing to listen and was able to figure out exactly what was happening with me. I got a correct diagnosis, and a treatment plan that has me feeling better than I have in years.
About Dr. Priyank Chaudhary, MD
- Rheumatology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1437447844
Education & Certifications
- Drexel Univ College of Med (MCP Hahnemann), Philadelphia
- University Of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus
- St Georges University Medical School
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaudhary has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaudhary accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaudhary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaudhary works at
Dr. Chaudhary has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaudhary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chaudhary speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.