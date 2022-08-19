Overview

Dr. Priyal Dholakiya, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Dholakiya works at Mercy Medical Group in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

