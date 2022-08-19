Dr. Priyal Dholakiya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dholakiya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priyal Dholakiya, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Priyal Dholakiya, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Mercy General Hospital.
Mercy Cancer Center - Coyle - Gynecological Oncology6511 Coyle Ave Ste 200, Carmichael, CA 95608 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr. Dholakiya has been amazing since I first met her. I was terrified about my upcoming surgery and her calm manner helped me tremendously. In ensuing appointments, she has been supportive and positive. I’m now at a place where I can contemplate the prospect of moving forward in my life with minimal concern about recurrence of my cancer, and for that, there are no greater thanks.
About Dr. Priyal Dholakiya, MD
- 15 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- Female
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Mercy General Hospital
Dr. Dholakiya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dholakiya using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dholakiya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dholakiya has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dholakiya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dholakiya speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dholakiya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dholakiya.
