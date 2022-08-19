See All Oncologists in Carmichael, CA
Dr. Priyal Dholakiya, MD

Oncology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Priyal Dholakiya, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Mercy General Hospital.

Dr. Dholakiya works at Mercy Medical Group in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Cancer Center - Coyle - Gynecological Oncology
    6511 Coyle Ave Ste 200, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Uterine Cancer

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
BRCA1 Gene Mutation Carrier Chevron Icon
BRCA2 Gene Mutation Carrier Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lynch Syndromes Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Aug 19, 2022
Dr. Dholakiya has been amazing since I first met her. I was terrified about my upcoming surgery and her calm manner helped me tremendously. In ensuing appointments, she has been supportive and positive. I’m now at a place where I can contemplate the prospect of moving forward in my life with minimal concern about recurrence of my cancer, and for that, there are no greater thanks.
Melinda L Thomas — Aug 19, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Priyal Dholakiya, MD
About Dr. Priyal Dholakiya, MD

Specialties
  • Oncology
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1912165259
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Board Certifications
  • Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center
  • Mercy General Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Priyal Dholakiya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dholakiya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dholakiya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dholakiya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dholakiya works at Mercy Medical Group in Carmichael, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dholakiya’s profile.

Dr. Dholakiya has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dholakiya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dholakiya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dholakiya.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dholakiya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dholakiya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

