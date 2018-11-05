See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Canton, OH
Dr. Priyabala Ramaiah, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Priyabala Ramaiah, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Priyabala Ramaiah, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Canton, OH. 

Dr. Ramaiah works at Total Womens Care in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Total Womens Care
    1445 Harrison Ave NW Ste 302, Canton, OH 44708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 452-9900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aultman Hospital
  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Osteopenia
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Osteopenia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ramaiah?

    Nov 05, 2018
    have been going to doctor for 25 years. She has always been compassionate with me. I trust her ability to keep me well.
    carrollton — Nov 05, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Priyabala Ramaiah, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Priyabala Ramaiah, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ramaiah to family and friends

    Dr. Ramaiah's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ramaiah

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Priyabala Ramaiah, MD.

    About Dr. Priyabala Ramaiah, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1770674947
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Aultman Health Foundation
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Priyabala Ramaiah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramaiah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramaiah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramaiah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramaiah works at Total Womens Care in Canton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Ramaiah’s profile.

    Dr. Ramaiah has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramaiah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramaiah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramaiah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramaiah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramaiah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

