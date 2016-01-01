Dr. Young has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Priya Young, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Priya Young, MD is a dermatologist in Indianapolis, IN. She currently practices at Dawes Fretzin Dermatology Group and is affiliated with Community Hospital Anderson. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Dawes Fretzin Dermatology7910 N SHADELAND AVE, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 516-5000
Dawes Fretzin Dermatology Group8103 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 220, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-7790
Dawes Fretzin Dermatology1601 Medical Arts Blvd Ste 303, Anderson, IN 46011 Directions (317) 516-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
About Dr. Priya Young, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1992757751
Education & Certifications
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
Admitting Hospitals
- Community Hospital Anderson
- Community Hospital North
Patient Satisfaction
