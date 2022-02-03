Overview

Dr. Priya Thakker, MD is a Dermatologist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine.



Dr. Thakker works at Cosmetic Dermatology & Surgery Associates in Holmdel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.