Dr. Priya Thakker, MD
Overview
Dr. Priya Thakker, MD is a Dermatologist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine.
Locations
Cosmetic and Dermatologic Surgery Assoc LLC719 N Beers St Ste 2G, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 739-3223
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Efficient office flow. On time. Personable doctor and staff
About Dr. Priya Thakker, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1538359633
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- Christiana Care Health System
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thakker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thakker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thakker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thakker has seen patients for Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thakker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Thakker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thakker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thakker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thakker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.