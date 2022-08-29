Overview

Dr. Priya Tailor, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Knightdale, NC. They graduated from Tufts Dental School - D.M.D..



Dr. Tailor works at Parkstone Dental Care in Knightdale, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.