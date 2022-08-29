Dr. Priya Tailor, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tailor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priya Tailor, DMD
Overview
Dr. Priya Tailor, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Knightdale, NC. They graduated from Tufts Dental School - D.M.D..
Locations
Parkstone Dental Care6000 Village Park Dr Ste 130, Knightdale, NC 27545 Directions (919) 867-4383
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tailor is wonderful and caring dentist. I was given great care
About Dr. Priya Tailor, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1063760882
Education & Certifications
- Tufts Dental School - D.M.D.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tailor accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tailor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tailor.
