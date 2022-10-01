Dr. Priya Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priya Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Priya Patel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Allen, TX. They graduated from Saba University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.
Locations
Texas Health Sports Medicine Specialists #8961120 Raintree Cir Ste 280, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (469) 342-6346
Texas Health Women's Care1105 Central Expy N, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (469) 342-6346
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Just the easiest communication & excellent skills
About Dr. Priya Patel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1013351923
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Saba University School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
