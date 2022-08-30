Dr. Priya Soni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priya Soni, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Priya Soni, MD is a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist in West Hollywood, CA.
Dr. Soni works at
Cedars Sinai Medical Center Ped8700 Beverly Blvd Ste 4221, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-7779
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Soni is perhaps the best doctor I have come across. She is kind, thoughtful, and calming for both anxious parents and kids. No matter how busy she is she always has time for her patients, and she will not leave their side until all questions have been answered and everyone understands the path forward. She has seen my family through some incredibly difficult times and I have never had more confidence in a doctor - her skills, deep knowledge and endless care and concern for her patients is truly remarkable.
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1285054700
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine and Pediatrics
Dr. Soni has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Soni. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soni.
