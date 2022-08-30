See All Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in West Hollywood, CA
Dr. Priya Soni, MD

Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Priya Soni, MD is a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. 

Dr. Soni works at Cedars Sinai Medical Center Ped in West Hollywood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cedars Sinai Medical Center Ped
    8700 Beverly Blvd Ste 4221, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 423-7779

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bacterial Infections
HIV Care
Infection Management
Bacterial Infections
HIV Care
Infection Management

Bacterial Infections Chevron Icon
HIV Care Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat HIV Care
Infection Management Chevron Icon
Infections in Immunocompromised Hosts Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Infections Chevron Icon
Parasitic Infection Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Aug 30, 2022
    Dr. Soni is perhaps the best doctor I have come across. She is kind, thoughtful, and calming for both anxious parents and kids. No matter how busy she is she always has time for her patients, and she will not leave their side until all questions have been answered and everyone understands the path forward. She has seen my family through some incredibly difficult times and I have never had more confidence in a doctor - her skills, deep knowledge and endless care and concern for her patients is truly remarkable.
    Aimee — Aug 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Priya Soni, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285054700
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Priya Soni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soni has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soni works at Cedars Sinai Medical Center Ped in West Hollywood, CA. View the full address on Dr. Soni’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Soni. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

