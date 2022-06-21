Dr. Priya Shetty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shetty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priya Shetty, MD
Overview
Dr. Priya Shetty, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital.
Locations
Cataract and Eye Disease Specialists9 POINT WEST BLVD, Saint Charles, MO 63301 Directions (636) 441-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Don't jnow what happened with that 1 star reviewer. Called ince during the Dumpster fire of 2020, and didn't get a call back? good grief. I had to get surgery in March of 2020. Dr. Shetty and her colleague got me in to surgery, even at the height of the panic. If not for her, I'd be 100% Blind today. She, Her colleagues, and team are all friendly, patient, and do what it takes to get the best outcomes possible.
About Dr. Priya Shetty, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1760680649
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shetty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shetty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shetty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shetty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shetty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shetty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shetty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.