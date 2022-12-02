Dr. Priya Shastri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shastri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priya Shastri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Priya Shastri, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.

Locations
1
Neurology & Rehabilitation PC300 Mount Auburn St Ste 316, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 868-0880
2
Maura F. Mcgrane M.d. P.c.83 Herrick St, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 922-2226
3
Tufts Medical Center Community Care OB/GYN30 New Crossing Rd Ste 207, Reading, MA 01867 Directions (978) 922-2226
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She take care her patent like a family.
About Dr. Priya Shastri, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1023216827
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shastri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shastri accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shastri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shastri has seen patients for Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shastri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shastri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shastri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shastri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shastri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.