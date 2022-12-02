Overview

Dr. Priya Shastri, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.



Dr. Shastri works at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, MA with other offices in Beverly, MA and Reading, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.