Dr. Priya Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priya Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Priya Shah, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Shah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Endocrinology Medical Grp OC725 W La Veta Ave Ste 220, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 771-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
I first saw Dr. Shah about 5 months ago regarding a large lump on my neck. This was right before the Covid-19 shutdown. Dr. Shah was kind enough to see me in person to go over all my labs and examine the lump. She was very thorough and made me feel at ease as this process was very difficult knowing that it could be cancer. I recently had a follow up in office ultrasound. She did the ultrasound herself and explained everything in detail while she was looking at the images. She reviewed the results right after the ultrasound, which was so great because I didn't have to wait a week to find out. She was so kind and practical with her views on the next step. She has been one of the best doctors I've ever been to.
About Dr. Priya Shah, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316129109
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.