Overview

Dr. Priya Sateesha, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntley, IL. They completed their residency with Mount Auburn Hospital



Dr. Sateesha works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Huntley, IL with other offices in McHenry, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Lipid Disorders and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.