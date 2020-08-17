Dr. Priya Samant, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priya Samant, DPM
Dr. Priya Samant, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Institute3175 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 320, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 997-9833Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Samant is fabulous. She takes her time. She answers questions. She explains everything. I had a procedure done, I was in and out of the office in one hour.
- Podiatry
- English
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Samant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.