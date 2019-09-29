See All Hematologists in Athens, GA
Hematology
Dr. Priya Rudolph, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Athens, GA. 

Dr. Rudolph works at Georgia Cancer Specialists in Athens, GA with other offices in Greensboro, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Leukocytosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Georgia Cancer Specialists
    125 King Ave Ste 200, Athens, GA 30606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 369-4478
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Georgia Cancer Specialists
    1000 Cowles Clinc Way Ste M-200, Greensboro, GA 30642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 740-9664
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett
  • Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
  • Putnam General Hospital
  • Saint Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Leukocytosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Leukocytosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 29, 2019
    Thank you Dr. Rudolph for taking the time to answer all of our questions. My family and I truly appreciate the detailed information provided to us. Very thorough and truly caring. Great experience. So glad we switched to her practice.
    — Sep 29, 2019
    About Dr. Priya Rudolph, MD

    • Hematology
    • English
    • 1871587113
    Education & Certifications

    • Hematology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Priya Rudolph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudolph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rudolph has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rudolph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rudolph has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rudolph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudolph. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudolph.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudolph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudolph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

