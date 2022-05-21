Dr. Priya Roy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priya Roy, MD
Overview
Dr. Priya Roy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Diley Ridge Medical Center, Dublin Methodist Hospital, Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Roy works at
Locations
Ohio Gastroenterology Group3400 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43202 Directions (614) 754-5500
West Office815 W Broad St Ste 220, Columbus, OH 43222 Directions (614) 754-5500
Dublin Office6670 Perimeter Dr Ste 200, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 754-5500
Westerville Office450 Alkyre Run Ste 350, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 754-5500
Ohio Gastroenterology Group Inc85 McNaughten Rd Ste 320, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 754-5500
North Office3820 OLENTANGY RIVER RD, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 754-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Diley Ridge Medical Center
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone was so nice and understanding, including Dr. Roy
About Dr. Priya Roy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1043492895
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- Beth Israel Deaconness Med Ctr
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Duke University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roy has seen patients for Dysphagia, Ulcerative Colitis and Gastric Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Roy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.