Overview

Dr. Priya Roy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Diley Ridge Medical Center, Dublin Methodist Hospital, Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Roy works at Ohio Gastroenterology Group in Columbus, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH and Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Ulcerative Colitis and Gastric Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.