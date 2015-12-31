Overview

Dr. Priyadarshini Rao, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern Univiversity and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital and HCA Florida Northside Hospital.



Dr. Rao works at ISG - Inpatients Specialist Group in Saint Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.