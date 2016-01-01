Dr. Priya Ramshesh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramshesh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Priya Ramshesh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Priya Ramshesh, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They graduated from Bombay University|Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Ramshesh works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery17183 Interstate 45 S Ste 110, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (936) 270-3480Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramshesh?
About Dr. Priya Ramshesh, MD
- Oncology
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Tamil
- Female
- 1962484907
Education & Certifications
- Coney Island Hospital|Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- Coney Island Hospital
- Coney Island Hospital
- Bombay University|Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramshesh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramshesh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ramshesh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ramshesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramshesh works at
Dr. Ramshesh has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramshesh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramshesh speaks Hindi, Spanish and Tamil.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramshesh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramshesh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramshesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramshesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.