Dr. Priya Prashad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Priya Prashad, MD is a Pediatric Sleep Medicine Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Sleep Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Prashad works at
Locations
Maria Fareri Children's Hospital100 Woods Rd Fl 2, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (617) 355-6000
BCHP Newburgh Specialty Office266 North St Ste B, Newburgh, NY 12550 Directions (914) 493-7585
Boston Children's Health Physicians (BCHP)19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 1400, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 493-7585
BCHP Suffern Medical Pavilion257 Lafayette Ave Ste 370, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (914) 493-7585
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr prashad is one of the best sleep medicine doctors I have ever seen, she knows her field responsible and is responsive to messages left the same day. My sleep is so much better under her care
About Dr. Priya Prashad, MD
- Pediatric Sleep Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Morehouse Sch Of Med
- Wofford College
- Pediatrics and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prashad accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prashad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prashad works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prashad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prashad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.