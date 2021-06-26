See All Pediatric Sleep Medicine in Valhalla, NY
Dr. Priya Prashad, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Priya Prashad, MD

Pediatric Sleep Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Priya Prashad, MD is a Pediatric Sleep Medicine Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Sleep Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Prashad works at Pomona Pediatrics in Valhalla, NY with other offices in Newburgh, NY, Hawthorne, NY and Suffern, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Maria Fareri Children's Hospital
    100 Woods Rd Fl 2, Valhalla, NY 10595 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-6000
  2. 2
    BCHP Newburgh Specialty Office
    266 North St Ste B, Newburgh, NY 12550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 493-7585
  3. 3
    Boston Children's Health Physicians (BCHP)
    19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 1400, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 493-7585
  4. 4
    BCHP Suffern Medical Pavilion
    257 Lafayette Ave Ste 370, Suffern, NY 10901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 493-7585

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Insomnia
Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Insomnia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Insomnia With Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Prashad?

    Jun 26, 2021
    Dr prashad is one of the best sleep medicine doctors I have ever seen, she knows her field responsible and is responsive to messages left the same day. My sleep is so much better under her care
    — Jun 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Priya Prashad, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Priya Prashad, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Prashad to family and friends

    Dr. Prashad's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Prashad

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Priya Prashad, MD.

    About Dr. Priya Prashad, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508995044
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Morehouse Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Wofford College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Priya Prashad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prashad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prashad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prashad has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prashad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prashad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prashad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Priya Prashad, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.