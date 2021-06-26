Overview

Dr. Priya Prashad, MD is a Pediatric Sleep Medicine Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Sleep Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Prashad works at Pomona Pediatrics in Valhalla, NY with other offices in Newburgh, NY, Hawthorne, NY and Suffern, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.